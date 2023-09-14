Kodai Senga will start for the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 157 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 448 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 678 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (11-6) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Harrison 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.