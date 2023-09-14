How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Kodai Senga will start for the New York Mets on Thursday at Citi Field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 157 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 448 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 15th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Arizona has scored 678 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (11-6) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.
- Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-2
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jose Butto
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kodai Senga
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
