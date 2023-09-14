Thursday's contest between the New York Mets (67-78) and Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on September 14.

The probable starters are Kodai Senga (10-7) for the Mets and Merrill Kelly (11-6) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 36 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 25-38 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (678 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule