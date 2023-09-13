The New York Mets (66-78) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-7) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi will answer the bell for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (15-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

