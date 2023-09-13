When the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) match up with the New York Mets (66-78) at Citi Field on Wednesday, September 13 at 7:10 PM ET, Zac Gallen will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 195).

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mets have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (63.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Mets have been victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a mark of 3-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

