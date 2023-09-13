The New York Mets and Pete Alonso take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Citi Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball with 157 total home runs.

Arizona's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .252 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (677 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.331).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 15-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Gallen is looking to pick up his 19th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gallen will try to build upon a 21-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Harrison

