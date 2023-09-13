Joey Lucchesi gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets aiming to shut down Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-145). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've finished 38-23 in those games.

Arizona has a 23-14 record (winning 62.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 59.2%.

In the 146 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-77-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 38-35 28-27 48-43 51-50 25-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.