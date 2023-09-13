Wednesday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (66-78) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Mets, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (15-7) versus the Mets and Joey Lucchesi.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 38 (62.3%) of those contests.

Arizona is 19-11 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Arizona has scored 677 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule