Tommy Pham vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .628 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the mound, on September 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .263 with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 64 of 109 games this year (58.7%) Pham has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season (33 of 109), with two or more runs 13 times (11.9%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
