Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .628 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the mound, on September 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .263 with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

In 64 of 109 games this year (58.7%) Pham has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season (33 of 109), with two or more runs 13 times (11.9%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings