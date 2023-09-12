On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.276 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .174 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Zavala has had a hit in 21 of 60 games this season (35.0%), including multiple hits seven times (11.7%).

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has driven home a run in 11 games this year (18.3%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 11 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .171 AVG .143 .234 OBP .186 .186 SLG .396 1 XBH 9 0 HR 7 3 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 42/4 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings