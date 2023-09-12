Ketel Marte vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Butto. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 97 of 134 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (15.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 47 games this year (35.1%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 64 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.378
|OBP
|.336
|.498
|SLG
|.470
|27
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|44
|44/30
|K/BB
|53/31
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
