Jose Herrera vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jose Herrera is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.
- Herrera has recorded a hit in 15 of 39 games this year (38.5%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
- In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.182
|AVG
|.250
|.237
|OBP
|.370
|.200
|SLG
|.341
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|17/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
