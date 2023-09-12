Jose Herrera is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.
  • Herrera has recorded a hit in 15 of 39 games this year (38.5%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).
  • He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
  • In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Mets

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.182 AVG .250
.237 OBP .370
.200 SLG .341
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
17/4 K/BB 12/9
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Butto makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.