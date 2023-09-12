Jose Herrera is back in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Butto and the New York MetsSeptember 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 6, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .212 with five doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has recorded a hit in 15 of 39 games this year (38.5%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has not homered in his 39 games this season.

In six games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Mets

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .182 AVG .250 .237 OBP .370 .200 SLG .341 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 17/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings