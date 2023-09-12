The New York Mets (65-78) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Butto (0-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-7) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Butto - NYM (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (7-7, 5.30 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.

Nelson is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Nelson heads into the matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 25 outings this season.

Ryne Nelson vs. Mets

He will take the hill against a Mets squad that is hitting .236 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .404 (18th in the league) with 189 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Mets this season, Nelson has thrown three innings, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out one.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Butto

The Mets' Butto (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

