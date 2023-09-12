The New York Mets (65-78) will rely on Pete Alonso when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69) at Citi Field on Tuesday, September 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto - NYM (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (7-7, 5.30 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 80 games this season and won 44 (55%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 46-36 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.1% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 36, or 46.8%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 36 of 77 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Seby Zavala 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

