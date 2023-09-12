Pete Alonso and the New York Mets head into the second of a four-game series against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 157 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 673 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.327 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (7-7) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Nelson has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks

