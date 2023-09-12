Francisco Lindor and Corbin Carroll will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. In five straight games, Arizona and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.2 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 36, or 46.8%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona is 36-41 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 61 of its 145 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 38-34 28-27 48-42 51-49 25-20

