Christian Walker vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .264 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 67th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 88 of 141 games this season (62.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (27%).
- Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (19.1%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 63 times this year (44.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|71
|.279
|AVG
|.250
|.353
|OBP
|.324
|.550
|SLG
|.463
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|58/29
|3
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto (0-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.