The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .264 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 67th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 88 of 141 games this season (62.4%) Walker has had a hit, and in 38 of those games he had more than one (27%).

Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (19.1%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this year (44.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 71 .279 AVG .250 .353 OBP .324 .550 SLG .463 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 58/29 3 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings