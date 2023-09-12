At the moment the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

+6600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three away from home.

When favored last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In addition, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

Zaven Collins totaled one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +10000 2 September 17 Giants - +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +700 5 October 8 Bengals - +1200 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +6600 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2000 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +30000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +700 16 December 24 @ Bears - +12500 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +6600

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.