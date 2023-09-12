Alek Thomas vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the mound, September 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .238 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this year (25.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.3% of his games this season (34 of 99), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|51
|.264
|AVG
|.216
|.306
|OBP
|.254
|.439
|SLG
|.335
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|11
|33/8
|K/BB
|41/8
|2
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Butto makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
