Alek Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the mound, September 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .238 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this year (25.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.3% of his games this season (34 of 99), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .264 AVG .216 .306 OBP .254 .439 SLG .335 14 XBH 12 4 HR 4 21 RBI 11 33/8 K/BB 41/8 2 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings