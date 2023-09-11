The Arizona Diamondbacks and Seby Zavala (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .165.

In 33.9% of his 59 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Zavala has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18.6% of his games this season (11 of 59), with two or more runs three times (5.1%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

