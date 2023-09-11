Ketel Marte vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, eight triples, 22 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his games this season (96 of 133), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this year (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 64 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|67
|.301
|AVG
|.251
|.378
|OBP
|.334
|.498
|SLG
|.468
|27
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|43
|44/30
|K/BB
|52/31
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (2-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
