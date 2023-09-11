Gabriel Moreno vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.240 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 31 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.309
|AVG
|.248
|.354
|OBP
|.302
|.389
|SLG
|.434
|9
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|27
|32/12
|K/BB
|34/11
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has put together a 3.00 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.