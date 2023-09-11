Evan Longoria vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .228.
- In 33 of 65 games this year (50.8%) Longoria has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.7%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.204
|.297
|OBP
|.288
|.500
|SLG
|.387
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|36/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
