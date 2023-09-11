Emmanuel Rivera vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .265 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 40 of 73 games this season (54.8%) Rivera has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Rivera has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.257
|AVG
|.273
|.280
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|24/4
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Quintana (2-5) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .241 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.