The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .265 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 40 of 73 games this season (54.8%) Rivera has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

Rivera has an RBI in 20 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .257 AVG .273 .280 OBP .336 .345 SLG .388 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 24/4 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings