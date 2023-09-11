Check out what player prop bet options are available when the New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.340/.509 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

José Quintana Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Quintana Stats

The Mets' Jose Quintana (2-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Quintana has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Quintana Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 5 7.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 29 6.0 3 0 0 5 3 at Braves Aug. 23 5.1 9 5 5 5 3 at Cardinals Aug. 17 6.0 3 2 2 5 4 vs. Braves Aug. 12 6.0 4 1 1 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of José Quintana's player props with BetMGM.

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 134 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashing .252/.332/.466 on the year.

Lindor enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.