Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has collected 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .266/.340/.509 on the season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
José Quintana Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Quintana Stats
- The Mets' Jose Quintana (2-5) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Quintana has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Quintana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 5
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Braves
|Aug. 23
|5.1
|9
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 134 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with 25 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .252/.332/.466 on the year.
- Lindor enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
