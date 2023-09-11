Pete Alonso's New York Mets (65-77) and Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) will match up in the series opener on Monday, September 11 at Citi Field. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. A 9-run over/under is listed for this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (2-5, 3.00 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -130 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 44 (55.7%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 28-30 (winning 48.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Mets went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (46.1%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 21 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.