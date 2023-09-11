Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Monday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 156 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 669 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (2-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Davies has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs L 5-2 Away Joe Mantiply Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks

