Monday's contest between the New York Mets (65-77) and Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 11.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.1%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 21 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (669 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule