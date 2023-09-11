Christian Walker vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .266 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (27 of 140), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven in a run in 56 games this year (40.0%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 63 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.279
|AVG
|.254
|.353
|OBP
|.328
|.550
|SLG
|.470
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|58/29
|3
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (2-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.
