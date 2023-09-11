As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three away from home.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC as a whole.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In 10 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaven Collins had one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1100 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +750 5 October 8 Bengals - +1300 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2200 10 November 12 Falcons - +4000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +30000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +750 16 December 24 @ Bears - +10000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

