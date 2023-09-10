After hitting .244 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Pham has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 107), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this year (35.5%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 16 .306 AVG .215 .385 OBP .257 .537 SLG .477 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 17 RBI 11 24/14 K/BB 21/4 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings