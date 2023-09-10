Seby Zavala returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsSeptember 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 2, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .155 with three doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 32.8% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 8.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.6%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has had an RBI in 10 games this year (17.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (19.0%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .171 AVG .143 .234 OBP .186 .186 SLG .396 1 XBH 9 0 HR 7 3 RBI 13 26/6 K/BB 42/4 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings