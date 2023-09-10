One game after scoring 30 points in a 94-73 win over the Mercury, A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (33-6) at home against the Phoenix Mercury (9-30) on Sunday, September 10, 2023. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Aces

Phoenix puts up an average of 76.4 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 80.2 Las Vegas allows.

This season, the Mercury have a 7-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.

Phoenix is making 32.5% of its shots from deep, which is just 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 34% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury are 6-8 in games when the team hits more than 34% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.9 rebounds a contest, 4.1 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mercury Recent Performance

Over their past 10 games, the Mercury are scoring 71.6 points per contest, 4.8 fewer points than their season average (76.4).

Phoenix is making 2.1 fewer threes per contest in its last 10 games (4.6) compared to its season average (6.7), and it is producing a worse three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (27.5%) compared to its season mark (32.5%).

Mercury Injuries