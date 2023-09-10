Mercury vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces (33-6), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena, will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Phoenix Mercury (9-30). This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Aces matchup.
Mercury vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-8000
|+2200
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-10000
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|165.5
|-3500
|+950
Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 20-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have covered 13 times in 38 games with a spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 22 out of 38 times this season.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total 18 out of 38 times this season.
