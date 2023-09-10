Ketel Marte -- hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte has an OPS of .838, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 133 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.1% of those games.
  • In 21 games this year, he has homered (15.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 46 games this season (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 67
.301 AVG .251
.378 OBP .334
.498 SLG .468
27 XBH 27
9 HR 13
30 RBI 43
44/30 K/BB 52/31
3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
