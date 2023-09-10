Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .478 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 43 walks.

Peterson has gotten a hit in 58 of 118 games this season (49.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (10.2%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (4.2%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Peterson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (18.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 22.9% of his games this season (27 of 118), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .179 AVG .262 .280 OBP .346 .279 SLG .369 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 15 41/20 K/BB 36/16 8 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings