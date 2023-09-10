Gabriel Moreno vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Moreno has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.309
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.304
|.389
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|27
|32/12
|K/BB
|34/11
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
