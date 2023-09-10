The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .280 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Moreno has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .309 AVG .250 .354 OBP .304 .389 SLG .438 9 XBH 15 1 HR 6 16 RBI 27 32/12 K/BB 34/11 3 SB 2

