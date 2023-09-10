Emmanuel Rivera vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Emmanuel Rivera (batting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Rivera has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (34.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.257
|AVG
|.271
|.280
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.390
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|24/4
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
