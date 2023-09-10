The Chicago Cubs (76-67) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (5-7) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (1-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 6.27 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.27, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.

Pfaadt heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt has put up nine starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs' Hendricks (5-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.150.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.