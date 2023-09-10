As they try to secure the series sweep, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) will square off with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (76-67) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 10. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +120 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Cubs game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Diamondbacks (+120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Diamondbacks win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 45 out of the 77 games, or 58.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 20-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Cubs have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.