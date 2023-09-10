Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 667 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.327 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has three quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Pfaadt has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson - 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson 9/15/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele

