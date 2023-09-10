Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field in the final of a four-game series, on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +120.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 - - - - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. Arizona's past three contests have gone under the total, and the average total during that run was 7.7.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 35, or 46.7%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 15-21, a 41.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 143 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 37-33 28-26 47-42 51-48 24-20

