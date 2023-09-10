Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (76-67) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at 2:20 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (46.7%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 15-21 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (667 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Freeland
|September 6
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Zach Davies vs Chris Flexen
|September 7
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Javier Assad
|September 8
|@ Cubs
|W 1-0
|Zac Gallen vs Jameson Taillon
|September 9
|@ Cubs
|W 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Steele
|September 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 11
|@ Mets
|-
|Zach Davies vs José Quintana
|September 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs TBA
|September 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Kodai Senga
|September 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs David Peterson
|September 15
|Cubs
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.