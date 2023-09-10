Sunday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (76-67) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68) at 2:20 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (46.7%) in those contests.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 15-21 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (667 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule