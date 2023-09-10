Christian Walker vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .268 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 139 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of them.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 56 games this season (40.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|69
|.279
|AVG
|.258
|.353
|OBP
|.332
|.550
|SLG
|.477
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|58/29
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
