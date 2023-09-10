According to oddsmakers, the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) are 7-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Washington Commanders (0-0). The contest's over/under is listed at 38.

The betting insights and trends for the Commanders can be found below before they face the Cardinals. Before the Cardinals meet the Commanders, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona was 8-9-0 last season.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Out of 17 Arizona games last season, 10 went over the total.

Washington's record against the spread last season was 8-8-1.

Last season, five of Washington's 17 games hit the over.

Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.