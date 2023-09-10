How to Watch Cardinals vs. Commanders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Cardinals Insights (2022)
- The Cardinals averaged 20 points per game last year, comparable to the 20.2 the Commanders allowed.
- The Cardinals averaged only 18.9 more yards per game (323.5) than the Commanders gave up per outing (304.6) last season.
- Last year Arizona racked up 110.2 rushing yards per game, just 3.1 fewer yards than Washington allowed per contest (113.3).
- The Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Commanders forced (18).
Cardinals Away Performance (2022)
- The Cardinals' average points scored in road games a season ago (20.5) was higher than their overall average (20). But their average points conceded on the road (23.9) was lower than overall (26.4).
- On the road, the Cardinals accumulated 321.6 yards per game and gave up 301.3. That was less than they gained (323.5) and allowed (348.9) overall.
- Arizona's average yards passing in road games (217.3) was higher than its overall average (213.3). And its average yards allowed on the road (180.8) was lower than overall (230.3).
- The Cardinals' average yards rushing away from home (104.4) were lower than their overall average (110.2). But their average yards allowed in road games (120.5) were higher than overall (118.6).
- The Cardinals' third-down percentages on offense (31.1%) and defense (38.3%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 35.2% and 42.9%, respectively.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
