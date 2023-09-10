The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Before the Commanders meet the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cardinals vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 7 38 -300 +240

Cardinals vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in 13 of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Arizona's outings last year was 45.4, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.

The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders and their opponents scored more than 38 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Washington had an average total of 41.8 in its contests last season, 3.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Commanders covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Commanders put together a 4-2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

Washington never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 7 Cardinals 20.0 21 26.4 31 45.4 13

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

