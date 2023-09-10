Cardinals vs. Commanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (0-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (0-0) at FedExField on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Before the Commanders meet the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Cardinals vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|7
|38
|-300
|+240
Cardinals vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals combined with their opponent to score more than 38 points in 13 of 17 games last season.
- The average over/under for Arizona's outings last year was 45.4, 7.4 more points than this game's point total.
- The Cardinals' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.
- The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Arizona was at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
Washington Commanders
- The Commanders and their opponents scored more than 38 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Washington had an average total of 41.8 in its contests last season, 3.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Commanders covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- The Commanders put together a 4-2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).
- Washington never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
Commanders vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Commanders
|18.9
|24
|20.2
|7
|41.8
|7
|Cardinals
|20.0
|21
|26.4
|31
|45.4
|13
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.8
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.7
|24.3
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|0-7
|3-4
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|42.4
|41.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.0
|23.2
|22.8
|ATS Record
|8-8-1
|4-4-1
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-7-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2-1
|2-2
|2-0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
