As of September 10, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +40000, are the worst in the league.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.

Arizona totaled 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per contest.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

Zaven Collins amassed one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.