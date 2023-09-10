Based on our computer model, the Washington Commanders will defeat the Arizona Cardinals when they square off at FedExField on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Commanders averaged 18.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked seventh, surrendering 20.2 points per contest. The Cardinals owned the 21st-ranked scoring offense last year (20 points per game), and they were less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 26.4 points allowed per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cardinals vs Commanders on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-7) Over (38) Commanders 28, Cardinals 15

Place your bets on the Commanders-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Cardinals covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Last year, 10 Arizona games went over the point total.

The average total for Cardinals games last season was 45.4 points, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Commanders have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Washington games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 38 points, 3.8 fewer than the average total in last season's Commanders contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Commanders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5 Arizona 20 26.4 19.6 28.7 20.5 23.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.