The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Thomas has had a hit in 50 of 97 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.6%).
  • Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.1%).
  • In 33 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 49
.264 AVG .209
.306 OBP .250
.439 SLG .331
14 XBH 12
4 HR 4
21 RBI 10
33/8 K/BB 40/8
2 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-7) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
