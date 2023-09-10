The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 50 of 97 games this season (51.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.6%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.1%).

In 33 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .264 AVG .209 .306 OBP .250 .439 SLG .331 14 XBH 12 4 HR 4 21 RBI 10 33/8 K/BB 40/8 2 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings