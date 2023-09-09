Tommy Pham vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Cubs.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 61 of 106 games this year (57.5%) Pham has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 106), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (34.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 32 of 106 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|38
|.266
|AVG
|.228
|.309
|OBP
|.310
|.406
|SLG
|.398
|7
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|15/3
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Steele (16-3) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
